A winter storm watch is in effect for Long Island Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, with 4 to 6 inches of snow accumulation possible, according to the National Weather Service.

"Plan on slippery road conditions" as moderate to heavy wet snow falls, the weather service said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute."

It would be the second round of snow this weekend, after December, January and February saw not much snow at all.

Up to 5 inches of snow blanketed Long Island on Saturday morning, meteorologists said.

Roughly 2 to 5 inches of snow fell in Nassau County between midnight Saturday and 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service's station in Upton. Suffolk County saw 1 to 5 inches of snowfall in the same period.

Nassau and Suffolk police said they did not have any reports of serious motor vehicle crashes or incidents as a result of the snow.

Saturday's precipitation began around midnight as a period of freezing rain and changed into snow between 4 and 5 a.m., Ciemnecki said.

Sunday will have daytime temperatures in the low 40s before they drop and rain and snow begin in the late afternoon and continue into the night, he said.

“This will be a bigger storm; the question though is we’re not really sure how much rain mixes in,” he said.

The snow “should have some impact on the Monday morning commute,” he added.