The workweek ends with a chance of snow or light flurries late Friday night, said forecasters.

Fridays’ high is expected to reach 36 degrees with a low around 27, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

“Weak low pressure otherwise passes well to our south tonight, and this will bring a low chance of light snow or flurries to parts of Long Island, New York City and northeast New Jersey this evening,” said the weather service.

There is a 20 percent chance of light snow or flurries expected before 1 a.m.

The weekend forecast calls for partly sunny skies Saturday with rain expected to arrive after 10 p.m. Rain is expected to end before noon Sunday.

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 43 degrees with a low of 36.