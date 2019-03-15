TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Showers possible for Friday morning commute

The weather forecast for Friday.

The weather forecast for Friday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Newsday Staff
Print

Long Island commuters heading to work Friday morning are likely to encounter showers, forecasters said.

“A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well,” said the National Weather Service in Upton.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout much of the day, forecasters said.

Despite the abundance of clouds, Friday’s temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s across Long Island and into the 60s across much of New York City, forecasters said.

“These temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the middle of March,” according to the weather service.

Friday’s low will be around 42 degrees.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with a high Saturday near 49 degrees and a low near 29. Sunday’s high will be close to 42 with a low of 29 degrees.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Macy's Backstage in the Meville Mall, seen on Macy's plans more Backstage stores on LI
The Roslyn Heights home's basement comes with three LI home with indoor swing set lists for $2.248M
A bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese bagel is Bagel cafe opens 3rd LI location
Jakie Luquin teaches Spanish to children at Work High cost of child care squeezing LI parents
The 34th Street entrance concourse for LIRR at Penn Station getting $600M makeover
Hugh King and wife Loretta Orion were grand 'Living history' couple are 1st to lead LI parade  