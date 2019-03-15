Long Island commuters heading to work Friday morning are likely to encounter showers, forecasters said.

“A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well,” said the National Weather Service in Upton.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout much of the day, forecasters said.

ISLIP, NY 48° Broken Clouds 53°/42°

Despite the abundance of clouds, Friday’s temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s across Long Island and into the 60s across much of New York City, forecasters said.

“These temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the middle of March,” according to the weather service.

Friday’s low will be around 42 degrees.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with a high Saturday near 49 degrees and a low near 29. Sunday’s high will be close to 42 with a low of 29 degrees.