Sunny skies on LI on Saturday will bring highs inching toward the 50s before temperatures drop into the 20s overnight, forecasters say.

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Warmer springlike temperatures could give way to chilly nights and a slight chance of snow to start the week, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service said Saturday should see sunny skies and temperatures again inching toward the 50s before temperatures drop into the 20s overnight. Sunny skies are predicted to continue Sunday with temperatures in the low 40s.

Meteorologists predict about a 20 percent chance of snow Sunday night and Monday morning before skies clear and return to highs in the low 40s.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s are expected for the rest of the week with no additional rain or snow showers in the forecast.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

