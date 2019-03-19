TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunshine on last day of winter

By Newsday Staff
On the last day of winter there will be plenty of sunshine, with a high near 45 degrees, forecasters said.

“A nice late winter day,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Richard Hoffman.

Clouds will briefly increase in the late afternoon before quickly diminishing Tuesday night, forecasters said. The low will be around 30 degrees.

More sunshine is in store for Wednesday, the first day of spring, forecasters said. The high is expected to reach 49 degrees and the low around 38.

There's a “chance of shower toward morning,” said Hoffman.

The vernal equinox, the moment the sun's rays shine directly on the equator, will occur at 5:58 p.m.

Showers are likely to arrive on Long Island and in the tristate area on Thursday, forecasters said.

 "Unsettled weather then returns to the region on Thursday,” according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

