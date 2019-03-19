On the last day of winter there will be plenty of sunshine, with a high near 45 degrees, forecasters said.

“A nice late winter day,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Richard Hoffman.

Clouds will briefly increase in the late afternoon before quickly diminishing Tuesday night, forecasters said. The low will be around 30 degrees.

Loading... Good Morning Currently clear today ISLIP, NY 30° Clear 47°/33° 47°/33° SEE FULL FORECAST

More sunshine is in store for Wednesday, the first day of spring, forecasters said. The high is expected to reach 49 degrees and the low around 38.

There's a “chance of shower toward morning,” said Hoffman.

The vernal equinox, the moment the sun's rays shine directly on the equator, will occur at 5:58 p.m.

Showers are likely to arrive on Long Island and in the tristate area on Thursday, forecasters said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Unsettled weather then returns to the region on Thursday,” according to the National Weather Service in Upton.