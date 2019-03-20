Wednesday brings a beautiful start to spring — a dry, sunny day with temperatures expected to rise as high as 50 degrees, forecasters say.

"Not too bad," said Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

The Spring Equinox — that moment at which the center of the Sun is directly above the equator — will occur at 5:58 p.m. On the day of an equinox, daytime and nighttime are of approximately equal duration.

Long Island remains in that time of year when springlike weather slowly makes its way in during the day, but the nighttime temperatures can still drop to freezing, Morrone said. Wednesday night, the thermometer is expected to drop into the mid-30s, she said.

Then comes the rain. Thursday will be marked with periods of rain throughout the day, with high temperatures reaching about 50 degrees.

Thursday night's high tide could bring with it some coastal flooding on the South Shore, as well as in areas that tend to retain water, Morrone said. The rain is expected to taper off by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a few passing showers, said News 12 meteorologist Richard Hoffman. The highs will reach 45 to 50, but the nighttime lows could fall to 28 to 34 degrees, he said.

Saturday will be sunny but a bit colder, Hoffman said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday looks to be the golden part of the weekend, with sunny skies and warmer temperatures. The high could reach 60, with nighttime temperatures dipping to 40 to 45 degree, he said.