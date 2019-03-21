Spring is bringing some heavy winds and a good bit of rain Thursday afternoon and evening, forecasters say.

While the day will feature springlike temperatures, reaching into the upper 40s, the periods of rain could cause some minor street and coastal flooding during the evening high tide, said News 12 meteorologist Richard Hoffman.

"You'll need the umbrella today," Hoffman said. "It does look like the heaviest rain will be this afternoon into the evening."

Noting that we are entering into a full moon phase, Hoffman said the high tides could be a foot or two above normal. Winds could gust up to 25 mph, he said.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, also with a chance of rain, mostly in the early part of the day, said meteorologist Jay Engle of the National Weather Service's office in Upton.

Friday evening will bring gusty winds, temperatures in the mid-40s, with the chance of rain diminishing as the day goes on, he said.

The weekend — the first of spring — will be dry, but will start out with some unseasonably cold temperatures between 40 and 45 degrees on Saturday. The winds, ranging from 15 to 20 mph, could gust up to 40 mph, Hoffman said.

Saturday night will be clear and cold, with the temperature dipping down below 30 degrees, Hoffman said.

Sunday will be the best day to head outside this weekend, being mostly sunny with warmer temperatures reaching into the high 50s in some areas, Hoffman said. Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with the lows hovering between 37 to 42 degrees.

The rains return on Monday, developing by late afternoon and ending in the evening, he said.