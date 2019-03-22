The soggy start to spring will dry out this weekend, but not before another wet and windy day on Friday, forecasters said.

Friday will start out with clouds and showers, with winds that could gust up to 35 mph, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Richard Hoffman. The high temperatures will range from 45 to 50 degrees.

Friday night will turn colder, with the winds hitting as hard as 40 mph, and the thermometer dipping down to as low as 27, he said. Quick rain or snow could fall overnight into Saturday, Hoffman said.

The first weekend of spring will be dry, forecasters say, though temperatures on Saturday will not rise above 45, said meteorologist Jay Engle of the National Weather Service's office in Upton.

The sun will fight its way free of the clouds and temperatures will hover in the mid-40s, Engle said. But the gusty winds, at times reaching 43 mph, will make it feel it feel colder.

Saturday night will be clear with temperatures around freezing, he said.

Sunday will be the crowning moment of the weekend, featuring lots of sun and temperatures reaching into the low 50s, said Engle. The winds will let up, and by the evening, the temperatures will slide down to around 40, he said.

The workweek starts out wet (again), with showers developing toward the afternoon, Hoffman said. The daytime highs will reach about 50 degrees, and as evening come on, the showers will disappear and the temperatures may drop to around freezing, he said.

Tuesday will be brisk with the sun eventually breaking through the clouds, Hoffman said. Daytime highs will be in the low 40s, and the night will be clear and cold, temperatures ranging from 27 to 32, he said.