TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Wind gusts to give day wintry feel

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @Steffdaz
Print

Long Islanders can expect Saturday to feel like winter even though it's technically spring, thanks to gusts of wind that have prompted a gale warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Although Saturday's high temperatures will be in the upper 40s, "it’ll feel quite a bit cooler with the wind,” said Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the weather service's Upton station. 

The day will feel like temperatures are in the upper 30s, she said, due to wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph in the morning that will decrease in the early afternoon.

A gale warning is in effect along the North and South shores, as well as the North Fork, until 6 p.m., she said. It is in effect until 8 p.m. off the South Fork.

Morrone said Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach reported snow around 3 or 4 a.m. but there were no indications of accumulation. 

Sunday will be warmer, with temperatures in the mid-50s with "plenty of sunshine," she said.

On Monday, a chance of rain exists around daybreak that will continue into the afternoon before it dries out in the evening. The high temperature Monday will be around 50 degrees.

Monday's rain is associated with a cold front that will bring temperatures in the lower 40s on Tuesday and mid-40s on Wednesday, she said. It is expected to be dry both days.

The normal temperature this time of year is 49 to 50 degrees, Morrone said.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers crime, criminal justice and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Village Raw Bar, now closed, included a Top seafood spot with 17 crazy lobster rolls closes
Brookhaven Republican chairman Jesse Garcia is poised to Garcia prepares to take the reins of Suffolk GOP
Kathren Mellon, 8, and her mother, Jenevieve Santoriello, LI girl, 8, shaves head for dad who beat cancer
Tony Pagoto, 75, of Cutchogue, retired from a Retirement is age of invention, literally, for LIers
Christopher Loeb, 32, was arrested again on numerous Christopher Loeb arrested after chase, cops say
Hundreds of thousands of kids on Long Island A look at who's driving Long Island's school buses