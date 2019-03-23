Long Islanders can expect Saturday to feel like winter even though it's technically spring, thanks to gusts of wind that have prompted a gale warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Although Saturday's high temperatures will be in the upper 40s, "it’ll feel quite a bit cooler with the wind,” said Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the weather service's Upton station.

The day will feel like temperatures are in the upper 30s, she said, due to wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph in the morning that will decrease in the early afternoon.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 35° Broken Clouds 49°/31° 49°/31° SEE FULL FORECAST

A gale warning is in effect along the North and South shores, as well as the North Fork, until 6 p.m., she said. It is in effect until 8 p.m. off the South Fork.

Morrone said Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach reported snow around 3 or 4 a.m. but there were no indications of accumulation.

Sunday will be warmer, with temperatures in the mid-50s with "plenty of sunshine," she said.

On Monday, a chance of rain exists around daybreak that will continue into the afternoon before it dries out in the evening. The high temperature Monday will be around 50 degrees.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Monday's rain is associated with a cold front that will bring temperatures in the lower 40s on Tuesday and mid-40s on Wednesday, she said. It is expected to be dry both days.

The normal temperature this time of year is 49 to 50 degrees, Morrone said.