TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Next few days to have spring feel

Friday kicks off with temperatures in the mid-40s

Friday kicks off with temperatures in the mid-40s and temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

It's beginning to feel a lot like spring — at least for the next few days, forecasters say.

Friday kicked off with far milder temperatures in the morning, in the mid-40s, and the rest of the day looks even better with temperatures reaching into the mid-50s, said meteorologist David Stark of the National Weather Service's office in Upton.

There might be a passing shower during the day, and the overnight lows are again expected to remain in the mid-40s, he said.

Saturday is expected to be the nicest day in this stretch of warmth, Stark said.

"Saturday will offer a preview of spring," he said.

Temperatures will rise into the low-60s, far warmer than the low-50s expected for the end of March, he said.

Sunday brings showers to Long Island, though the thermometer will still reach into the mid-50s, said News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman. The rains should pass over by the evening, he said.

A cold front moves in for the beginning of next week, and the daytime temperatures will dip back down into the upper-40s, Hoffman said. Monday night will feature a rerun of winter, with temperatures dipping down into the mid-30s, he said.

Tuesday will feature much the same in terms of temperatures, along with a 50 percent chance of rain, he said.

Mugshot,

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Another auction for new wind-energy areas off Long Wind-energy corps pitch LI benefits in contract bid
Kamarion King, 24, faces arson charges, police say. Cops: Tenant set fire to landlord's security camera
Maureen Ennis served as the grand marshal of Vacation surprise makes LI Giving Doll leader cry
Michael Psilakis dishes up Greek food at MP Star chef closes Greek eatery on LI
Helena Santos, CEO of Scientific Industries, at her 5 LI women reflect on making it as a CEO 
Longtime customer Audrey Halpern-Rosenberg of Dix Hills, right, LI boutique shuts its doors after 35 years