It's beginning to feel a lot like spring — at least for the next few days, forecasters say.
Friday kicked off with far milder temperatures in the morning, in the mid-40s, and the rest of the day looks even better with temperatures reaching into the mid-50s, said meteorologist David Stark of the National Weather Service's office in Upton.
There might be a passing shower during the day, and the overnight lows are again expected to remain in the mid-40s, he said.
Saturday is expected to be the nicest day in this stretch of warmth, Stark said.
"Saturday will offer a preview of spring," he said.
Temperatures will rise into the low-60s, far warmer than the low-50s expected for the end of March, he said.
Sunday brings showers to Long Island, though the thermometer will still reach into the mid-50s, said News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman. The rains should pass over by the evening, he said.
A cold front moves in for the beginning of next week, and the daytime temperatures will dip back down into the upper-40s, Hoffman said. Monday night will feature a rerun of winter, with temperatures dipping down into the mid-30s, he said.
Tuesday will feature much the same in terms of temperatures, along with a 50 percent chance of rain, he said.
