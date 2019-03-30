Long Islanders can expect to enjoy a warm but cloudy spring Saturday before a cold front moves in Sunday morning, meteorologists said.

Saturday’s high is expected to be in the mid-60s but mostly cloudy, according to meteorologist Matthew Tauber of the National Weather Service’s Upton station.

It will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 40s, he said.

A cold front moves in Sunday, with a chance of rain in the morning and continuing throughout the day, he said. The rain is expected to taper off in late afternoon before it ends early evening.

Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-50s, he said, before temperatures dip to 32 degrees overnight.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees, Tauber said.

Tuesday will bring highs in the upper 40s before a chance of showers passes through at night into Wednesday, he said.

The normal temperatures this time of year are in the lower 50s, Tauber said.