Long Island weather: Mostly sunny, slight chance of rain later

The weather forecast for Thursday.

By Newsday Staff
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny before clouds move in and there’s a slight chance of rain into the evening, forecasters said. 

“Dry conditions are expected, although a few rain drops are possible late in the day,” said the National Weather Service said. “Clouds will be on the increase through the day today. An onshore southerly wind this afternoon will keep temperatures from rising out of the 60s.”

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 60 degrees and a low around 49 degrees Thursday night, said forecasters. Light rain is possible overnight.

Rain will likely occur Friday before noon, then showers, forecasters said. The high is expected to reach 62 degrees and low around 49.

“Any rain in the morning will give way to possible heavier showers late in the day and into the night as low pressure and cold front approach, then pass across the area,” the weather service said.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 57 degrees, forecasters said. There is chance of showers before 10 a.m.

