TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Dry Saturday before soggy Mother's Day

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

Enjoy this warm and dry day because it's about to rain all over Mother's Day on Sunday, forecasters said.

A cloudy morning will give way to mostly sunny skies Saturday, with temperatures reaching 65 degrees, said News 12 meteorologist Geoff Bansen.

Saturday evening will bring in the clouds, and rain will pepper much of Sunday, he said.

"You'll probably need the umbrella all day," Bansen said. "A pretty soggy Mother's Day."

Sunday's temperatures will cool to the mid-50s, with nighttime temperatures reaching down to near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

"The rain will be on and off into Tuesday," said National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Di Spigna.

In addition to the periods of rain, Monday also will be windy and cool, with temperatures ranging from a high of 54 during the day to a low near 45 at night, she said.

Clouds and showers Tuesday morning will give way to partly sunny skies, with temperatures echoing those seen on Monday, Bansen said.

Wednesday will be nice, he said, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 65 degrees, and dropping down to 50 at night.

Thursday, which marks the first round of the PGA Championship in Bethpage, is expected to be mostly cloudy with the possibility of a few showers, Di Spigna said.

There's a 30 percent chance of showers Thursday, with temperatures in the mid- to high-60s, she said.

"There's a chance for rain," she said. "We'll have to keep an eye on it."

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Director of Bethpage State Park Elizabeth Wintenberger at She's the first lady of Bethpage State Park 
Suffolk Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante during an Brand: Reason for whistleblower probe surfaces
2019 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth Celebrating Walt Whitman on his 200th birthday
Lisa Tuozzolo with her sons Joey, left, and NYPD widow: 'The boys are my reason to keep going'
A shopper walks with paper bags outside Trader Could NY's plastic bag ban hurt the environment?
Texas De Brazil is a chain of churrascarias, All-you-can-eat Brazilian churrascaria opens
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search