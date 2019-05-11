Enjoy this warm and dry day because it's about to rain all over Mother's Day on Sunday, forecasters said.

A cloudy morning will give way to mostly sunny skies Saturday, with temperatures reaching 65 degrees, said News 12 meteorologist Geoff Bansen.

Saturday evening will bring in the clouds, and rain will pepper much of Sunday, he said.

"You'll probably need the umbrella all day," Bansen said. "A pretty soggy Mother's Day."

Sunday's temperatures will cool to the mid-50s, with nighttime temperatures reaching down to near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

"The rain will be on and off into Tuesday," said National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Di Spigna.

In addition to the periods of rain, Monday also will be windy and cool, with temperatures ranging from a high of 54 during the day to a low near 45 at night, she said.

Clouds and showers Tuesday morning will give way to partly sunny skies, with temperatures echoing those seen on Monday, Bansen said.

Wednesday will be nice, he said, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 65 degrees, and dropping down to 50 at night.

Thursday, which marks the first round of the PGA Championship in Bethpage, is expected to be mostly cloudy with the possibility of a few showers, Di Spigna said.

There's a 30 percent chance of showers Thursday, with temperatures in the mid- to high-60s, she said.

"There's a chance for rain," she said. "We'll have to keep an eye on it."