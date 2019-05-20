There’s nothing quite like chances of thunderstorms to mar the first day of the year to see temperatures in the neighborhood of 80 degrees. Yet, that’s the forecast Long Island is looking at for Monday.

What’s more, “a few of the stronger storms could produce large hail and damaging winds” and any locally heavy rain would lead to urban and poor drainage flooding, said a hazardous outlook statement from the National Weather Service.

Areas to the north have better chances for those more severe conditions, but the Island could still see isolated strong to severe storms, said Faye Morrone, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Look for hit-or-miss showers and storms in the 3 to 8 p.m. time frame, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. A cold front moving through will serve as “a trigger mechanism” to fire up those storms, he said, so “keep an eye to the sky.”

Those temperatures, though! Areas along the North Shore could reach the low-80s, he said, with the low to mid 70s for the South Shore.

With 79 expected as a high, Long Island MacArthur Airport around 10 a.m. was reporting fair skies and 73 degrees. The normal high for the day at the Ronkonkoma airport is 69 degrees, with 51 the normal low. (And, as a side note, it was on this day back in 1996 that temps soared to 98.)

The last time the airport reached 80 was last year on Sept. 19. And, statistically speaking, it’s coming a bit late this year, as May 7 is the average date for temps to pass 79.

Long Island can welcome sunny skies Tuesday, but temperatures head back closer to normal for this time of year — with the upper 60s for highs, according to the weather service.

Wednesday, too, looks to be sunny, and a few degrees warmer.

We get partly sunny skies Thursday, with chances of showers overnight — then it's partly sunny for Friday.

As for the long Memorial Day weekend, with temperatures in the 70s expected – look for sun and clouds Saturday, Hoffman said. Add a chance for a spot shower or thunderstorm for Sunday, with Monday looking at partly sunny skies, also with chances of showers and thunderstorms.