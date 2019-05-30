Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon, forecasters said.

“Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developing late afternoon into this evening,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Richard Hoffman.

Patchy fog is expected to end before 8 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Thursday’s high should reach close to 66 degrees and the low around 59.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight, forecasters said.

The chance of precipitation is 80 percent, the weather service said. “New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.”

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, said forecasters.