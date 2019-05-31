The sun will come out, today, forecasters say.

After back-to-back days with rain and thunderstorms, it will be sunny Friday after patchy fog vanishes around 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The high will be near 81, the low about 59.

Look for clear skies with some patchy fog Friday night, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 75 and a low around 61, the weather service said. There's a 20 percent chance of showers Saturday night.

"On Saturday, there is a good deal of sunshine, with a few late-day clouds. It’ll be cooler," said Jay Engel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

The chance of showers rises to 50 percent Sunday, when it will be partly sunny, with a high near 73 and a low of 58, the weather service said. Showers are likely Sunday night, with a possible thunderstorm before midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

"The first half of the weekend is better than the second half,” Engel said.

It will be partly sunny Monday, with a high near 72, the weather service said. The low will be 53 Monday night, when it will be partly cloudy.