Long Islanders should get outdoors and enjoy the sun and warmth because after Sunday, most of the week will be rainy, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday’s high will be near 73 degrees and mostly sunny, the weather service said.

Monday begins several days of wet weather with showers likely after 8 a.m., between a quarter and a half-inch of rain expected, and a high near 72, forecasters said.

Rain is forecast Monday night with thunderstorms possible after 11 p.m. and another quarter to half-inch expected.

Showers will continue Tuesday, the weather service said, with another thunderstorm possible before noon and rain continuing until 2 p.m. with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night and Wednesday during the day should be dry with sun breaking through, but showers could return early Thursday with thunderstorms possible before noon.

Showers may continue into Thursday night but the break should come Friday morning and continue into Saturday. Forecasters predict both days will be mostly sunny with a high near 75.

While the rain may seem like a lot, it’s not unusual, NWS meteorologist Jay Engle said.

With a few dry days in a row, it makes sense that rain is in the forecast for a few days, he said.

“We’re kind of evening out a little bit,” he said.

But the silver lining?

“Right now," Engle said, "next weekend, the weather looks good again.”