Oppressive humidity and the potential for "isolated strong to severe thunderstorms" in the metro area, as well as a flash flood watch for Nassau County and New York City, are all in store Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature in central Long Island at 5:45 a.m. was hovering right around 80 degrees, the humidity at a sultry 85 percent.

"Heavy rainfall across the area may produce localized low lying and poor drainage flooding," the weather service said, adding that a flash flood watch is in effect for Nassau through to Monday night.

ISLIP, NY 76° Scattered Clouds 81°/70°

There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, with rain "likely" after 2 p.m. "Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain," the weather service warned.

Strong winds, heavy flooding rain and even hail are possible, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

A small craft advisory has been issued for South Shore waters, the weather service said.

While it's still hot, Monday's temperatures are "a big difference" from the weekend's heat, when it was already 90 degrees by early morning.

The heat also caused scattered power outages Sunday, with 6,000 customers affected at about 7:30 p.m. By Monday morning, only about 200 customers were still without power, according to the PSEG LI outage map.

While the forecast is calling for dismal weather Monday, guess what? More appears in store for Tuesday, when the weather service said there's an 80-percent chance of "severe thunderstorms" in store.

Mostly sunny weather with highs around 81 are on call for Wednesday with sunny skies and forecasters calling for temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s on Thursday.