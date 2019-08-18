TODAY'S PAPER
Sunday kicks off what could be a rainy week, beginning with a 20-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service

The rest of the day will be partly sunny, the weather service said, with a high near 85 degrees.

The chance of rain increases to 30 percent, mainly before 9 p.m. and there will be patchy fog after midnight.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues Monday through Thursday, each day bringing between a 20- and 40-percent chance of precipitation, the weather service said.

Highs will range from 85 to 88, the NWS said.

All the rain that’s expected would come in passing showers and thunderstorms, “not a wash out type of event,” said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist at National Weather Service's Upton office.

The weather is expected to dry up for the weekend, starting Friday and going into Saturday. Both days will be dry and sunny with a high near 80, the weather service said.

