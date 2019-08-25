Long Island will see cooler-than-normal temperatures on Sunday along with sun and clouds and a chance for some afternoon drizzles but beach swimmers should take caution, according to forecasters.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, about five degrees below the average high of 79 degrees, according to Carlie Buccola, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the high 50s to low 60s, also about 5 degrees below normal, she said.

The weather might be close to perfect for late August but forecasters urged caution for anyone looking to go swimming on Long Island's South Shore beaches Sunday.

A rip current warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Sunday through the evening for all of Long Island's south-facing beaches the weather service said. Rip currents are fast-moving water channels often occurring near jetties and piers.

Swimmers should check for caution flags posted at area beaches, forecasters said, and only enter the water where lifeguards are present. If caught in a rip current, swimmers should relax, float and never swim against the current, the weather service advised. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline.

The start of the workweek will be mostly sunny with temperatures remaining below normal Monday and Tuesday, before climbing back to the 80s by Wednesday, Buccola said. There's a 30-percent chance of showers on Wednesday night.

Thursday through Saturday are expected to be mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees.