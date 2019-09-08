TODAY'S PAPER
Forecast: Seasonably cool and dry through midweek on Long Island

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
Long Island will be dry and seasonably cool Sunday through midweek when the forecast will include a chance of rain and slightly warmer temperatures.

Sunday will be partly sunny through midmorning with a high near 76, according to the National Weather Service in Upton. The clouds will clear in the afternoon with a low of 61 at night.

“We do have a moderate risk of rip currents today at ocean beaches” on Sunday, NWS meteorologist Dave Radell said. “But other than that, we’re looking at a pretty good forecast.”

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 during the day, becoming partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61, the weather service said.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 74 during the day, becoming partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

“At this point it’s looking pretty scattered,” Radell said of the showers. Otherwise the day be partly sunny and warm, with a high near 81, dropping to around 69 at night.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, the weather service said, with Thursday starting off partly sunny, with a high near 82, and dropping to a low of 63 at night.

The highs Wednesday and Thursday are slightly above normal for this time of year, usually in the high 70s, Radell said.

Friday will cool off, with a high near 72, kicking off the weekend with a mostly sunny day, and dropping to a low of 62, the weather service said.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

