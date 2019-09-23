Goodbye Summer, Welcome to Summer II — The Extended Cut.

Though the official end of summer — and, beginning of fall — came at 3:50 a.m., forecasters at the National Weather Service are calling for summer-like weather Monday with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s across Long Island and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening.

There's also a high risk of rip currents at all Atlantic beaches Monday and the weather service said there's a small craft advisory in effect for South Shore waters.

Certainly, the weather is expected to be anything but fall-like.

A summary posted by the weather service noted: "High temperatures will be about 10-to-15 degrees above normal," adding that even after an arriving cold front passes through our area temperatures will remain about five degrees above normal for the remainder of the week.

Forecasters are calling for daily highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for the remainder of the week, with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees on Thursday.

Overnight lows are expected in the upper 50s and low 60s all week, forecasters said.

It was 73 degrees with 84 percent humidity at 5:15 a.m. Monday.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman is calling for warm and muggy conditions Monday night, with southwest-to-northwest winds of 5-15 mph with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds Tuesday and clear skies Tuesday night.