The fall wardrobe may need to stay in the closet for a bit longer as the Long Island forecast calls for another week of not-quite-sweater-weather for the first full week of autumn.

Clear and sunny skies with temperatures slightly higher than or at average are predicted for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service's Upton office.

Sunday’s high could reach the mid-70s before cooling off slightly for Monday when it is expected to reach the low-70s. The warm weather rebounds Tuesday when the high climbs back into the mid-70s.

“Essentially, we’re looking at a pretty good stretch of weather for the next couple of days,” said Dave Radell, a meteorologist with the weather service.

The average high for this time of year is about 70 degrees, he said.

Wednesday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week when the high can reach into the low to mid-80s, well above normal, Radell said.

A cold front comes in Wednesday night bringing a 30% chance of rain and cooling off the weather for the end of the workweek. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s for Thursday and Friday with the low dipping to the low-50s Thursday night before tumbling into the mid-40s on Friday evening. There is a 40% chance of showers Thursday and 30% for Friday, according to the weather service.