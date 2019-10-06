It will be a busy week for umbrellas, with the National Weather Service predicting a chance of rain for each of the next six days.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70, wind gusts up to 26 mph, and kicks off the wet week with a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m., the NWS said.

The chance of showers increases to 40% mainly after 10 a.m. on Monday, which will remain cloudy, but warm, with a high near 76 and winds remaining as high as 26 mph, the weather service said. A thunderstorm may roll in Monday night before 1 a.m., according to the NWS.

While it’s a “low-confidence forecast” that’s subject to change, National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle said, the latest forecast calls for a wet week.

There’s a weather system “that’s kind of meandering in the Atlantic and we’ll be on the western edge of it,” he said.

Sunday’s and Monday’s highs will make for an unseasonably warm two days, Engle said, with average highs in the mid-60s this time of year.

Tuesday is expected to cool off again, with a high near 67, and be partly sunny and has a 30% chance of rain mainly before 1 p.m., the weather service said.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly cloudy and the rain may continue with between a 40% and 50% chance and highs in the mid-60s each day, according to the NWS.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 69 and probably the first day all week with no chance of rain.