Sunday will be mostly sunny before possibly bringing rain overnight into Columbus Day on Monday, the National Weather Service said, with a much greater chance of rain expected on Wednesday.

Sunday’s high will be near 65, the NWS said, with a 30% chance of showers early morning Columbus Day. It will be mostly cloudy through midmorning, then clearing gradually, with a high near 72, the weather service said.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 62, before turning to rain on Wednesday afternoon, the NWS said.

While Monday’s possible rain comes from a cold front passing through, Wednesday’s front will be “more wet, a little more energetic, so we could see some thunderstorms … heavy rain,” said Da’Vel Johnson, NWS meteorologist.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry and either mostly sunny or sunny, with highs near 58 on Thursday, 59 on Friday and 62 on Saturday, the weather service said.

While temperatures in the high 50s will feel chilly, it’s not too far off from the average highs this time of year, usually around 64, Johnson said.

“We’re still not quite in the real cold weather yet, we’re just hovering around normal.”