Columbus Day paradegoers will see near perfect weather as morning clouds will gradually clear and give way to afternoon sunshine, with a high near 70, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 63, before Wednesday is expected to bring rain in time for the evening commute, according to the NWS. The high is near 65 and the chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 56° Broken Clouds 67°/48° 67°/48° SEE FULL FORECAST

Thursday is a breezy dry-out day as the rains predicted for Wednesday move on and clear skies and temperatures of about 59 move in, forecasters said.

At night Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with a low across Long Island of about 46 degrees.

Friday through the rest of next weekend will likely see a repeat of Sunday's dry seasonable conditions.

Mostly clear skies are in the forecast for Friday into next Sunday with highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the high 40s, the weather service said.