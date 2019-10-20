Long Island is in for some wet, cool weather Sunday and over the next few days before sun and a slight warmup is expected by midweek, the National Weather Service said.

On Sunday, rain is likely after about 4 p.m. through the evening with a high near 61 and an overnight low of 48, according to the weather service. It’s supposed to dry up and be mostly sunny with a high near 64 Monday before a chance of rain returns at night when the temperature dips to about 50, according to the weather service's Upton office.

Tuesday will see a 40% chance of rain during the day and mostly clouds with a high near 62, before a likely rainy fall night with low of 53, according to the weather service.

The chance of rain remains through Wednesday morning before turning into a mostly sunny day, with a high near 68, the weather service said.

“The best chance for rain this entire week will be later tonight and late Tuesday into Tuesday night,” NWS meteorologist Matthew Wunsch said.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly clear, with above-average highs near 67 and 68 before a chance of showers returns Friday night and into Saturday, forecasters said.