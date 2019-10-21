TODAY'S PAPER
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
It's 54 degrees and overcast just before dawn Monday, but temperatures are headed for the mid-60s with sunny skies as the day winds on, National Weather Service forecasters said.

A small craft advisory is in effect for all South Shore waters, from the New York Bight to Montauk, with Northeast winds of 15-20 knots — and, gusts of 30 knots — expected. Forecasters are predicting seas of five to seven feet.

Though sunny skies are expected for much of the day, the weather service is calling for increasing clouds late in the day and into the early evening, with a 30 percent chance of light rain and showers early Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to hover around 60 degrees.

The good news is clearing skies are expected into Wednesday, bringing mostly sunny skies later in the week.

Temperatures nearing the mid-60s are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

