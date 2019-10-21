It's 54 degrees and overcast just before dawn Monday, but temperatures are headed for the mid-60s with sunny skies as the day winds on, National Weather Service forecasters said.

A small craft advisory is in effect for all South Shore waters, from the New York Bight to Montauk, with Northeast winds of 15-20 knots — and, gusts of 30 knots — expected. Forecasters are predicting seas of five to seven feet.

Though sunny skies are expected for much of the day, the weather service is calling for increasing clouds late in the day and into the early evening, with a 30 percent chance of light rain and showers early Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to hover around 60 degrees.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 53° Broken Clouds 65°/50° 65°/50° SEE FULL FORECAST

The good news is clearing skies are expected into Wednesday, bringing mostly sunny skies later in the week.

Temperatures nearing the mid-60s are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.