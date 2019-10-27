Runners in Sunday's Suffolk County Marathon will be soaking wet by the time they’re finished thanks heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and possible flooding in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 6 to 10 a.m. Sunday for western Suffolk County, southern Nassau County, southern Queens and other areas of New York City and New Jersey, according to the weather service's Upton office, with shallow flooding expected near the waterfront and shoreline.

Winds gusts as high as 37 mph may accompany the rain, which is expected to bring up to 1 or 2 inches, according to the weather service.

“It will be pretty much a windswept rain,” said weather service meteorologist Carlie Buccola Sunday morning. “Periods of moderate to heavy rain … it’ll taper off fast this evening.”

It should be dry by 6 p.m., she said.

Monday is expected to dry off and be sunny, with a high near 63, bringing a chance of drizzle at night, the weather service said.

Tuesday has a 50-percent chance of showers and will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 62, forecasters said.

The sun will return Wednesday, which is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 66 and a slight chance of rain overnight, according to the weather service.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thursday brings another 50-percent chance of rain and will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Showers are likely to continue on Friday, which will be partly sunny, with a high near 62.

The best chance for a more widespread rain is Thursday night into Friday, Buccola said.

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 55, according to the weather service.