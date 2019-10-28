TODAY'S PAPER
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The sun will be out Monday and you'd best soak it in while you can get it.

That's because forecasters at the National Weather Service are calling for rain Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Go on, say it: Ugh!

On Monday, forecasters are predicting sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s with light winds coming from the Northwest.

While daytime temperatures are expected in the 60s all week, with highs close to 70 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters are calling for moderate overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. Light rain is expected Tuesday with rain and fog overnight into Wednesday, when light rain and patchy fog also are expected. The chance of rain is 70 percent on Thursday and 80 percent Friday before any possible showers taper off into Saturday, the weather service said.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for all South Shore waters, as well. A small craft advisory is issued when sustained winds — or, frequent gusts — of 25-to-33 knots [about 28-38 mph] are expected and / or when forecasters are calling for seas of five-feet or higher.

"Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions," the advisory said.

Meanwhile, the weather service also released rainfall totals for the weekend storm that swept across Long Island.

Selden got 2.07 inches of rain in a 24-hour period from Saturday into Sunday, while Lake Ronkonkoma got 2.06, Terryville 2.00, Farmingville 1.87 and Southampton and Stony Brook 1.77. Muttontown saw the highest totals in Nassau County with .162 inches, followed by Woodbury at 1.61, Oyster Bay 1t 1.44, Carle Place at 1.33 and North Merrick at 1.29.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

