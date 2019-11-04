In case you had any doubts fall was here and winter is just around the corner, the National Weather Service said a "frost advisory" is in effect Monday until 9 a.m.

Yup, that's it. Frost.

The advisory covers most of central Suffolk County and the North Fork. Forecasters warn frost could kill sensitive vegetation.

Meanwhile, it was 36 degrees outside at 5:15 a.m., with forecasters calling for temperatures in the low-to-mid 50-degree range later in the day.

The positive is sunny skies are expected throughout, though clouds are expected to roll in overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing a slight chance of showers during the day Tuesday. Overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday are expected in the low 40s before overnight temperatures dip to near freezing — and, possibly, even below freezing — late in the week.

Forecasters even said there's a chance of snow — yes, snow — Thursday night.

The high Friday is expected to be just 40 degrees, with highs in the low 40s expected Saturday before temperatures soar back into the low 50s on Sunday.