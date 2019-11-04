Long Island weather: Chilly and frosty Monday morning, temps to rise to low-to-mid 50-degree range
In case you had any doubts fall was here and winter is just around the corner, the National Weather Service said a "frost advisory" is in effect Monday until 9 a.m.
Yup, that's it. Frost.
The advisory covers most of central Suffolk County and the North Fork. Forecasters warn frost could kill sensitive vegetation.
Meanwhile, it was 36 degrees outside at 5:15 a.m., with forecasters calling for temperatures in the low-to-mid 50-degree range later in the day.
The positive is sunny skies are expected throughout, though clouds are expected to roll in overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing a slight chance of showers during the day Tuesday. Overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday are expected in the low 40s before overnight temperatures dip to near freezing — and, possibly, even below freezing — late in the week.
Forecasters even said there's a chance of snow — yes, snow — Thursday night.
The high Friday is expected to be just 40 degrees, with highs in the low 40s expected Saturday before temperatures soar back into the low 50s on Sunday.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.