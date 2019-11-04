TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Chilly and frosty Monday morning, temps to rise to low-to-mid 50-degree range

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

In case you had any doubts fall was here and winter is just around the corner, the National Weather Service said a "frost advisory" is in effect Monday until 9 a.m.

Yup, that's it. Frost.

The advisory covers most of central Suffolk County and the North Fork. Forecasters warn frost could kill sensitive vegetation.

Meanwhile, it was 36 degrees outside at 5:15 a.m., with forecasters calling for temperatures in the low-to-mid 50-degree range later in the day.

The positive is sunny skies are expected throughout, though clouds are expected to roll in overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing a slight chance of showers during the day Tuesday. Overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday are expected in the low 40s before overnight temperatures dip to near freezing — and, possibly, even below freezing — late in the week.

Forecasters even said there's a chance of snow — yes, snow — Thursday night.

The high Friday is expected to be just 40 degrees, with highs in the low 40s expected Saturday before temperatures soar back into the low 50s on Sunday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search