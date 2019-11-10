Snow is possible later this week but not before temperatures rise for a few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 53 but winds may make it feel cooler, the NWS said. The temperature will dip into the low 40s Sunday night into Monday.

It will be mostly sunny for Veterans Day on Monday, with a high near 57 and a nighttime low of 45 with a 30% chance of rain, the weather service said.

Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, but the temperature could fall to around 37 by 5 p.m., possibly bringing snow. While the chance of precipitation is 80%, the weather service is predicting little or no snow accumulation.

“Whatever we get can’t accumulate because it’ll be too warm, so nothing will stick,” said Matthew Conticchio, a spokesman for the weather service's Upton office.

The weather will dry up midweek but remain cold, bringing a sunny Wednesday with a high near 34, far below average temperatures for this time of year in the mid-50s, Conticchio said.

The weather service predicts Thursday and Friday will remain mostly sunny, with highs near 42 and 49, respectively.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 47, the NWS said.