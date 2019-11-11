TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mild Veterans Day, high of 59 degrees; snow possible Tuesday

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Mild weather on Monday figures to be fleeting, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures closing in on 60 degrees giving way overnight to rain, possible snow and potentially the coldest weather on record for the past 50-plus years, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are calling for a high of 59 degrees Monday, Veterans Day, but said there's a 70 percent chance of rain Tuesday — with temperatures falling fast throughout the afternoon. Snow is possible Tuesday, forecasters said. But it's the overnight temperatures into Wednesday that really grab attention, with the weather service calling for overnight lows across Long Island as low as 21 degrees into Wednesday.

The lowest recorded temperature for Nov. 12 at Islip-MacArthur Airport since 1963, when records were first kept, is 25 degrees — in 2001.

Baby, that'd make it cold outside, though forecasters said any snow will be brief with no accumulation expected on Long Island.

Meanwhile, soak in the sunshine Monday, but expect a light breeze of 5-7 mph, forecasters said.

The forecast may not to be quite so kind for boaters Monday, with a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore waters until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The weather service also is warning of wave heights of 2-4 feet on the Long Island Sound. There's a gale watch for ocean waters farther off shore.

The cold front — and the chill weather it brings — will move through relatively quick, the weather service said, that front replaced Thursday by a weak warm front bringing with it moderate daytime temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s, possibly even 50 degrees, Thursday and Friday.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

