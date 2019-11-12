Tuesday's mild start belies the frigid temperatures and possible wintry mix of light rain and snow zeroing in on Long Island, which could see new records for cold — along with much of the nation.

On Long Island, the rain mostly will fall before noon, and the rest of the workweek and much of the weekend will be clear — and milder — though the temperatures will be rather volatile.

Until then, "Very cold and record low temperatures are expected tonight," the Islip-based National Weather Service said, warning "Temperatures will be falling throughout the day."

As a result, rain might mix with or briefly change over to all snow before ending, it said.

Though the NWS predicted only a dusting, some cities, including New York City, have laid down brine just in case roads turn hazardous, officials said.

Islip's predawn temperature of 57 should plunge to 34 by 5 p.m., the NWS said. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph — the wind chill will be 25 to 35.

The thermometer could plummet to 20 on Tuesday night, which will feel like 5 to 15, the NWS said. Gusts could hit 33 mph.

Islip's record low on Nov. 12 is 25; the record for the next day is 24, according to the NWS data that began in 1963.

Much of the Midwest and South also are in for extreme weather. "The arctic air mass that has settled into the Plains will continue to spread record cold temperatures south and eastward into the Ohio Valley and down into the southern Plains today," the NWS said.

"By Wednesday morning, record low temperatures in the teens and 20s will be common along much of the East Coast, the Ohio Valley, and down as far south as the upper Texas coast, making it feel like the middle of winter for these areas," it added.

Long Islanders can anticipate a sunny Wednesday might reach 33 during the day; but it will feel like 5 to 15, the NWS said.

Thursday and Friday should reach daytime highs in the upper 40s.

But the cold sets in again on Friday night, with a low of 26, the NWS said.

Saturday should be bright with a high around 38; Sunday a warmer 45, with any rain that starts that night perhaps carrying on to Monday.