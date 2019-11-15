Friday will be clear and balmy.

However as the song goes, "Everybody's working for the weekend." And they may be pleased that while it will be chillier no rain is expected until Sunday, when the odds only are 20% — and not until after noon, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

Though the chances of that rain continuing into Monday are 40%, the rest of next week should be at least somewhat sunny, with daytime temperatures hovering in the upper 40s, falling about 10 degrees at night.

The high of 50 on Friday will give way to a cold night: though the low might fall just below freezing, the wind chill will make it feel like 20 to 25, the NWS said, partly due to what it calls a blustery, northwest wind.

"Saturday should be cold, dry, and brisk, as strong high pressure builds to the north, and low pressure near the southern MidAtlantic slowly approaches," the NWS said. "Rain chances will slowly increase late Sunday into Sunday night as the low gets closer."

Anyone wondering about the differences and causes of slush, freezing rain, sleet and snow might like to check out the NWS' explanation at:

Saturday's daytime high is about 40; once again, the wind chill will make it feel as much as 20 degrees lower. And the wind could gust as fast as 36 mph, the NWS said. That night, the low will be 28.

On Sunday, the thermometer should reach 44; the odds of rain increase to about 30% after midnight, the NWS said.

Monday's clouds raise the odds of rain to 40% and the thermometer will reach 46, a reading that much of the rest of the week likely will match.

The overcast skies on Monday could linger into Tuesday, the NWS said, but much the next few days should be clear, with nighttime lows about 10 degrees cooler.