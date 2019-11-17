TODAY'S PAPER
Forecast: A blustery, chilly Sunday on Long Island before rain Monday

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
Long Island is in for a blustery Sunday with wind gusts as high as 30 mph making it feel much colder than the high of 43 degrees, before rain Monday could bring flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday, when a coastal flood watch will begin and remain in effect through the afternoon, the weather service said Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of light rain starting at about midnight. Monday will be cloudy with a high near 46 and a 60% chance of rain.

“The bulk of it’s definitely going to be on Monday. It’s going to be the main event,” NWS spokesman Matthew Conticchio said of the rain threat.

Wind gusts could be as high as 29 mph, Conticchio said.

The rain may continue into Tuesday, which will be partly sunny, with a high near 50, the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly sunny, with highs near 48 and 50, respectively, according to the weather service.

There’s a 30% chance of showers Thursday night and into Friday morning, the weather service said. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 52. The forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high of 48.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

