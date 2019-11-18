You may want to bundle up and head out with rain gear as you start your workweek.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory from noon to 4 p.m. Monday in Southwestern Suffolk.

"Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding, "according to the NWS. "The combination of elevated water levels and high surf along the ocean beachfront will result in significant beach erosion and localized splashovers around the times of high tide."

Monday's high near 45, is accompanied by a 50 percent chance of light rain, according to the NWS. Rain is likely Monday night, mainly after 9 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain before 9 a.m. Tuesday, which should be partly sunny, with a high near 50, according to the NWS. Tuesday night is mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. The northwest wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes calm in the evening.

Wednesday also should be partly sunny, with a high near 48. Wednesday night is mostly clear, with a low around 34, the NWS says.

Thursday is not only sunny but the thermometer will rise, with a high near 50. Thursday night is mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Showers likely return Friday, with a 30 percent chance before noon. Friday is mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Friday night is partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

The weekend looks sunnier, with Saturday's high near 47, and Sunday's high near 50.