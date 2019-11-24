A rainy Sunday will kick off the week with minor coastal flooding on Long Island, the National Weather Service said, before turning into a cold and windy, but sunny, Thanksgiving.

Rain is expected to continue until at least 3 p.m. Sunday, with a high near 51 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph, according to the weather service.

National Weather Servicer meteorologist Tim Morrin said the flooding is particularly along southern Nassau County, where the high tide has already reached minor flood stage early Sunday morning.

“The good news is that this high tide … will be the last high tide that we have any concerns about,” he said. “The storm will be moving away.”

The storm is moving south of Long Island, Morrin said, with steady rain tapering off to occasional rain around 5 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday will both be dry and sunny, according to the NWS, with a high near 50 on Monday and a warmer day Tuesday, a high near 56.

Rain may return on Wednesday, with a 40% chance of showers, coming in mostly cloudy and a high near 58, according to the weather service.

Morrin said Wednesday’s rain is “a totally different type of a system” than Sunday’s that is moving north through the Great Lakes. Long Island most likely won’t see much rain “but the ushering in of a windy, cold mass” from Canada, he said.

Thanksgiving kicks off that cold, breezy weather, with a high near 46 but expected to be dry and mostly sunny.

Morrin said the high for this time of year is 49 and the wind will make it feel colder.

“Winds will be definitely noticeable,” he said.

Friday will stay cool, the weather service said, with a high near 42 and sunny, continuing into Saturday, which is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 43.