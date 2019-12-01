Travelers heading back to Long Island after Thanksgiving — on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year — can expect a wintry mix, with light snow giving way to a wet afternoon Sunday, forecasters said.

About 2 inches of snow could fall across the Island early this week as a three-day storm is expected to hit the region. The amount decreases going east, with communities like Greenport and Montauk seeing little to no snow, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

Up to a half inch of snow could fall Sunday morning before switching to rain about 1 p.m. No long periods of sleet or freezing rain are expected and the light snow that falls Sunday would be washed away by the rain that follows.

“There could be a brief mix of sleet before it changes to rain, but we’re not expecting icing to be a major concern,” said Jim Connolly, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Those leaving Long Island for the lower Hudson Valley and New England, however, should take caution as the storm could dump up to a foot of snow over that region between Sunday and Tuesday.

“People going north and west should be a lot more cautious,” Connolly said.

Temperatures on Long Island are expected to peak in the lower 40s today with a low of about 40 tonight. The rain is expected to continue into Monday and could change back to snow Monday evening when up to an inch of snow is possible, Connolly said.

Flooding of up to 2 feet is possible tonight in vulnerable low-lying areas along Nassau and western Suffolk’s north shores and less for the rest of the Island, according to the weather service.

A gale warning will be in effect for the Long Island Sound east of Port Jefferson, Peconic and Gardiners bays and along the entire South Shore from 1 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday. Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with up to 40 knot gusts are possible. Seas could reach 7 to 10 feet on the ocean and 7 to 4 feet on the Sound.

Rain and snow should taper off by Tuesday when the sun returns and stays for Wednesday through the end of the week with temperatures in the lower 40s.

With wintry weather conditions forecast for the area, the Long Island Rail Road is advising riders to allow extra travel time and use caution when walking on station platforms.