Frigid weather, whipping winds, rain, snow, localized coastal flooding.

All are in store for us Monday, as the first real taste of winter weather hits Long Island.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service have issued a winter weather advisory for western and northwestern Nassau County, as well as a coastal flood advisory for south central Nassau and central Suffolk County, with a gale warning in effect for all Long Island coastal waters. Though temperatures are briefly expected to climb into the 40s Monday, the weather service said shifting winds will bring dramatically colder air into the area in the afternoon, with 1-2 inches of snow expected for much of the Island starting in the late afternoon. Winds gusting to 29 mph also are expected, though forecasters are ultimately calling for little or no snow accumulation.

Minor coastal flooding is possible, the weather service said, and the advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Monday.

Snowfall is expected to be heavier in the metro area to the north and east of New York City.

Road sanders were out in force predawn Monday, laying down salt and sand on major area thoroughfares. The MTA issued an alert to Long Island Rail Road riders, advising of "wintry weather conditions" in the area — and urging riders to allow not only extra travel time, but to "use caution when walking on station platforms and staircases" Monday. Riders also were urged to monitor for service updates at www.mta.info/lirr.

There were no reported early morning delays at area airports, though that might change as the day goes on and the weather pattern shifts. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines regarding schedule changes or delays.

Forecasters are calling for a slight chance of snow and rain into Tuesday before sunny skies re-emerge. Daytime temperatures for the remainder of the week are expected to be in the low 40s with overnight temperature dipping into the low 30s, the weather service said.