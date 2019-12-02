TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rain, changing to snow during late afternoon; 1-2 inches of snow expected

Commuters are pictured at the Mineola LIRR station

Commuters are pictured at the Mineola LIRR station on Dec. 2. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Frigid weather, whipping winds, rain, snow, localized coastal flooding.

All are in store for us Monday, as the first real taste of winter weather hits Long Island.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service have issued a winter weather advisory for western and northwestern Nassau County, as well as a coastal flood advisory for south central Nassau and central Suffolk County, with a gale warning in effect for all Long Island coastal waters. Though temperatures are briefly expected to climb into the 40s Monday, the weather service said shifting winds will bring dramatically colder air into the area in the afternoon, with 1-2 inches of snow expected for much of the Island starting in the late afternoon. Winds gusting to 29 mph also are expected, though forecasters are ultimately calling for little or no snow accumulation.

Minor coastal flooding is possible, the weather service said, and the advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Monday.

Snowfall is expected to be heavier in the metro area to the north and east of New York City.

Road sanders were out in force predawn Monday, laying down salt and sand on major area thoroughfares. The MTA issued an alert to Long Island Rail Road riders, advising of "wintry weather conditions" in the area — and urging riders to allow not only extra travel time, but to "use caution when walking on station platforms and staircases" Monday. Riders also were urged to monitor for service updates at www.mta.info/lirr.

There were no reported early morning delays at area airports, though that might change as the day goes on and the weather pattern shifts. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines regarding schedule changes or delays.

Forecasters are calling for a slight chance of snow and rain into Tuesday before sunny skies re-emerge. Daytime temperatures for the remainder of the week are expected to be in the low 40s with overnight temperature dipping into the low 30s, the weather service said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search