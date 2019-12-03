Long Islanders who drive to work had to cope with possibly slick roads and spattered windshields but the Island only got about two inches of snow, according to the Islip-based National Weather Service's preliminary estimates.

More snow fell over the Atlantic or farther inland, with Middletown, for example, getting just over 13 inches, its forecasters said.

"Part of the challenge with this forecast is trying to sort of determine exactly when the heaviest snow bands were going to line up," said NWS meteorologist David Radell.

"Starting last night into very early this morning, some of the bands were south, offshore," he said.

Tuesday's clouds should slowly lift, with the temperature rising to 38 though it might feel nearly 20 degrees colder.

The Long Island Rail Road advised travelers to be extra careful when walking on platforms and stairs. The railroad also said it had repaired the crossing gate near Pulaski Road and that trains are now cleared to operate at normal speed through the area. Earlier, the LIRR had warned trains would be delayed as long as 10 minutes during the repairs of the crossing.

Eight schools on Long Island have announced delayed openings due to the storm. Farmingdale State College also has announced a delayed start.

Clouds will linger through Wednesday, which will be a milder 42; Thursday could be the week's first sunny day, with the thermometer also reaching the low 40s, the NWS said.

On Friday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers after midday but the sun should shine both Saturday and Sunday, the forecasters said.

Rain might return Sunday night, and continue into Monday.