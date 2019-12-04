Wednesday should be a cloudy day on Long Island, with a high of 43, and a slight chance of rain and snow showers by nightfall, though the sun should return on Thursday, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

And precipitation could be a main feature for much of the next several days, though both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be bright and clear, the forecasters said.

On Friday, the chance of precipitation — with alternating rain and show showers — was assessed at 30% by the weather service. Still, there is a chance the skies will be partly sunny, with the thermometer reaching the low 40s.

Friday night should be both clear and cold: the low could be 27, the weather service said.

That sets the stage for a sunny Saturday, with a high just above freezing during the day, and several degrees below freezing at night.

Sunday also should be clear — though the temperature will rise to the mid-40s, the weather service said.

And there is a 40% chance the showers return after midnight.

Both Monday and Tuesday could be rainy — the odds are 50% — and warm, with highs in the mid-50s, according to the weather service.