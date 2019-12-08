Unseasonably mild temperatures will gradually move into the region Monday and Tuesday before they drop again midweek, changing the rain to snow, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday afternoon's regional weather summary called for clouds to thicken as a warm front approaches from the south. The front will push out the cold weekend air on Long Island, and temperatures will rise overnight through the 30s and 40s as rain develops overnight and into Monday.

As the rain intensifies Monday and winds pick up, temperatures are forecast to soar through the mid-50s and by Tuesday could surpass 60 degrees, the weather service said.

But the chill returns overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and any leftover showers will turn to snow.

"There is the potential for a few inches of snow resulting in hazardous travel conditions into the Wednesday morning commute," the weather service said.

A small craft advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday for the ocean waters south of Long Island. A gale watch will also be in effect from Monday afternoon through the night.