Light rain, fog, wind gusts as strong as 30 mph.

That's the weather Monday on Long Island, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service.

On the bright side, temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-50s.

On the not-so-bright side, the forecast is calling for rain Monday and Tuesday with the likelihood of snow on Wednesday.

The weather service warns rain will become "more widespread" as the day wears on Monday and a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for all Long Island waters, with a gale warning in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for all ocean waters off the South Shore.

Seas of 7-12 feet are expected for ocean waters, while the weather service said of the small craft advisory for New York Harbor, the Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners Bay and all South Shore bays and inlets from Jones Inlet to Shinnecock Bay: "Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions." Reduced visibilities also are expected, forecasters said.

The weather service said an approaching warm front will bring more widespread rain to the area and said we can expect that rain to continue through the evening and into Tuesday, when temperatures approaching 60 degrees are expected.

"Temperatures will climb to well above normal levels through the day on Tuesday," the morning weather service advisory said, adding: "Rain should redevelop during Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night as a cold front approaches from the west. Colder air will begin to move in during Tuesday night, and the rain will mix with and change to snow from west to east later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning."

The potential is for several inches of snow Wednesday, likely affecting travel during the morning commute Wednesday, forecasters said.

Sunny skies are expected to make a return Thursday, but colder temperatures will remain.

The highs Wednesday are only expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 30s, while highs are expected only in the lower 30s on Thursday.