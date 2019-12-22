TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
45° Good Afternoon
Forecast: A chilly, mostly sunny holiday week ahead for Long Island

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Long Islanders can expect clear skies and chilly temperatures for the holiday week.

The forecast calls for sunshine through Friday and slightly above average temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high in the lower 40s although the wind chill could make it feel between 20 and 30 degrees. Skies are expected to remain clear tonight, the first night of Hanukkah, with a low of 32.

Monday’s high could reach the upper 40s though the wind could make it will make it feel colder with wind chills hovering between 25 and 35 degrees. Sunny skies remain Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-40s.

The forecast looks good for Santa’s journey Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 30s.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with the temperature in the mid-40s, according to the weather service.

The rest of the week will remain dry and above freezing with temperatures in the low to mid-40s forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

