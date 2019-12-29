TODAY'S PAPER
Forecast: 2019 on Long Island coming to a damp and cool-but-not-freezing end

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A drizzly end to the decade is forecast for the final days of 2019, although Long Islanders can expect mostly clear skies and above freezing temperatures when the ball drops at midnight New Year’s Eve in Times Square

Sunday’s forecast for Long Island calls for highs in the mid-40s with a 20% chance of light rain after 3 p.m. and increasing to 100% after 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“It will start out dry and then increase in clouds throughout the day,” said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton.

The temperature Sunday night will dip to 39 degrees with light winds.

Between an inch and a half and two quarters of inch of rain could fall Sunday night into Tuesday morning. The high Monday is forecast to be in the lower 40s with a nighttime low of 38.

A light rain or drizzle will likely continue until noon Tuesday, with a slight chance of showers after that before tapering off. The high is expected to be in the mid-40s.

New Year’s Eve night is expected to stay dry and slightly above freezing with a low in the mid-30s.

The first day of 2020 calls for sunny skies and highs in the low-40s and a nighttime low of 34 with similar conditions forecast for Thursday.

The chance of rain Friday is 50-50 with a high in the upper 40s. The sun returns Saturday again with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

