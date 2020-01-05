Long Islanders can expect a sunny and brisk Sunday with a slight chance of snow tonight before a cloudy and windy start to the workweek.

Sunday will be sunny with a high in the lower 40s, but gusts of more than 30 mph could make it feel more like 25, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature drops to about 30 Sunday night with a 20% chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Monday, according to the weather service.

Monday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies giving way to mostly sun and a high in the mid-40s although, again, the wind chill could make it feel much colder. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 27.

Partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain after 4 p.m. The chance of rain increases to 70% Tuesday night with a chance of snow, although little or no accumulation is expected.

Wednesday and Thursday forecasts call for mostly sunny skies and highs around 40. The low Wednesday night is expected to dip to 22 degrees. Thursday night the low will be 29, forecasters said.

Expect partly sunny skies Friday when the high could reach into the lower 50s with a low of 43.