Long Island weather: Light snow, rain to clear by afternoon, mostly sunny skies to return to the area 

Early morning light snow and rain is expected to clear by Monday afternoon as mostly sunny skies return to the area and temperatures rise into the low 40s, the National Weather Service said. News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the Monday morning forecast.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Early morning light snow and rain is expected to clear by Monday afternoon as mostly sunny skies return to the area and temperatures rise from right around freezing into the low 40s, the National Weather Service said.

However, rain and possible snow could to return Tuesday evening and though minimum accumulations are likely — in most cases, less than one inch total — forecasters said it may be just enough to make a mess of the morning commute Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a small craft warning is in effect from noon Monday through to 6 a.m. Tuesday for all South Shore ocean waters, with gale warnings also in effect for ocean waters off Long Island.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s early in the week and in the mid-to-upper 30s later in the week, with overnight lows dipping into the 20s all week, according to the weather service. Following the chance for rain and snow flurries Tuesday and early Wednesday mostly clear skies are expected for Thursday and Friday, before forecasters said a possible chance of rain returns late Friday into Saturday.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

