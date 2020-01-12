Long Islanders could see record-setting springlike temperatures Sunday with the mercury potentially rising 25 degrees above average for the first time in 2020, forecasters said.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high about 63 degrees across most of Long Island. Expect highs in the upper 50s on the East End and closer to 70 in New York City, according to the National Weather Service. The average high for Jan. 12 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is 38 degrees, according to the weather service.

The record high in Islip for Jan. 12 is 58 degrees, set in 2018. The record low is -4 degrees, set in 1981.

Mostly clear skies are predicted for Sunday after some morning showers, the weather service said, with gusts at times reaching 50 mph, the weather service said.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday, with the strongest gusts likely through midmorning. Forecasters urged drivers to use extra caution and homeowners to secure outdoor objects such as uncollected holiday decorations. Though it will remain breezy in the afternoon, the wind will diminish after 1 p.m.

Winter will make its comeback tonight with a low of about 33 degrees, which is chilly but still about 10 degrees higher than the average low.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s, but the wind chill could make it feel like the mid 20s.

Tuesday will start out mild, with partly sunny skies and a high of 45. The day carries a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and rising to a 50% at night, the weather service said.

Wednesday will again be unseasonably warm with sunny skies and a high in the low 50s with a chance of showers overnight.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain before noon, partly sunny skies and a high near 45. Friday will feel much more like a typical January day with sunny skies and a high temperature near freezing.