By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Springlike weather is gone Monday, but the National Weather Service said that even though temperatures figure only to reach into the upper 40s we're still 5-10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. And, that warmer weather is likely to continue through to Thursday, forecasters said.

However, we do face the possibility of rain Tuesday, as the weather service said a weak frontal system makes its way through our area Tuesday afternoon and evening bringing with it "a chance of mainly light rain" before we return to sunny skies Wednesday.

The weather service is calling for a daytime high of 47 degrees Monday, with a high of 45 degrees Tuesday, 48 degrees Wednesday and 47 degrees Thursday before we fall back into the low-to-mid 30s on Friday. Overnight temperatures are expected in the upper 30s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before a new system brings colder air in Thursday, when overnight lows of just 26 degrees are expected into Friday, forecasters said.

It's not all good news, though. A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for ocean waters from Moriches Inlet to Montauk, the weather service said. Seas of 5-6 feet are expected and the advisory warned: "Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions."

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

